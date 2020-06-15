Editor's note: The video above was published last month when the Shanghai Disneyland reopened.

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with limited visitor capacity. It will also introduce social distancing measures in restaurants, rides and other facilities, while suspending activities that require close interaction such as photo sessions with Disney characters, the park said in a press release Monday.

Visitors to the park will also be asked to wear masks, as well as fill out health declaration forms and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

In this Oct. 11, 2019 photo, visitors walk at dusk in Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong. The body-blow of months of political protests on Hong Kong’s tourism is verging on catastrophic for one of the world’s great destinations. Geared up to receive 65 million travelers a year, the city’s hotels, retailers, restaurants and other travel-oriented industries are suffering. But some intrepid visitors came specifically to see the protests and are reveling in deep discounts and unusually short lines at tourist hotspots.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP

It is the second Disney-branded theme park to re-open globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which opened its doors to guests last month.

Hong Kong’s social distancing measures, which prohibits gatherings of more than eight individuals and limits the capacity of restaurants and eateries, are currently in place until June 18. The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections so far, with four deaths.

RELATED: Disney sues Florida county over property taxes

RELATED: Disney parks in US will 'likely' require face masks when they reopen, CEO says

RELATED: Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls