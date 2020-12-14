'Hope in a box': UT Health San Antonio receives its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO — UT Health San Antonio announced the arrival of 6,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The shipment came in Monday morning. Beginning Wednesday, UT Health San Antonio front-line health care workers including doctors, nurses and care team members receive their first dose of the vaccine.
UT Health San Antonio is one of only four sites in Texas to have gotten the vaccine Monday, and they will be the first to confirm the receipt in the Vaccine Allocation & Ordering System (VAOS) for the state of Texas.
'Hope in a box': UT Health San Antonio receives first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
