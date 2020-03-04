NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A recent study suggests there are parts of Texas that are dangerously low on the availability of beds to deal with the growing pandemic. However, not all medical experts agree with the study.

"The numbers they presented for each county in Texas, those are very very scary and those are based on the facts and it can happen if we don't do our part," Dr. Salim Surani said.

By doing our part, Dr. Surani means following all of the good hygiene rules, including and stressing social distancing. The study is based on Corpus Christi's existing 1,600 hospital beds and 167 ICU units. The study assumes that at the current rate, 20% of the population would be infected; that's more than 87,000 people. Of those, more than 18,000 would require hospitalization and more than 3,900 individuals would need ICU care. While it's not a worst-case scenario, Dr. Surani says it's a glimpse into what could be.

We reached out to both hospital organizations in Corpus Christi and asked for a reaction on the Harvard study and whether they'd be prepared if there were such an onslaught of COVID-19 illnesses in our area.

The Coastal Bend area and Corpus Christi medical center sent us this statement:

"CCMC has 631 licensed beds and two ICU units that are equipped to support the current health needs of the community. Our emergency operations command center is continuously working around the clock implementing protocols, securing supplies and preparing for surges in patient volume. Additionally, CCMC has plans in place to increase bed capacity in a hospital and a non-hospital setting, if absolutely necessary."

Spohn hospital replied accordingly saying "we have a crisis response planned at all our hospitals and ministries and are engaging and have the ability to take many different steps to get ready for a surge."

In the meantime doctors remind us to do our part by practicing good hygiene, so we can flatten the curve and keep COVID-19 cases low.

