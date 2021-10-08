Hospitalization rate in Nueces County is higher than it was when Texas shutdown in 2020

Currently, 300 people are in the hospital battling the virus while 71 patients are in intensive care.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City Council members were updated on the spike in COVID-19 cases locally.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez pointed out that the health district was able to test 550 people for COVID at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site on Monday.

She also stressed the need for resources at local hospitals, citing that this time last year, when we saw high amount of COVID patients in the area hospitals, we had resources from the state.

This time, no one has come to assist.

Currently, 300 people are in the hospital battling the virus while 71 patients are in intensive care. Click here for more COVID numbers.

"We all heard the governor say if you get to 15% of COVID admissions or higher at the hospital, you needed to scale back and we know he did away with that, but I wanted all you to know we are at 24% and so we have exceeded that 15% at the hospitals and that is why we are in the predicament we're in," Rodriguez said.

Meantime, the health district is reporting an increase of folks getting vaccinated.