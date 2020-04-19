FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For nearly a decade, people have left their names and memories on dollar bills and stapled them to the walls of Hott Leggz, a pub in Fort Lauderdale.

Pub co-owner Ky Novak told the Sun-Sentinel his customers have been leaving those dollars behind, wallpapering the place in cash, for the past nine years.

When restaurants started to shut down last month to stop the spread of coronavirus, Hott Leggz co-owner Juliana Sodre said 23 employees had to be laid off, according to television station WSVN.

While the pub shifted to takeout and delivery, co-owner Juliana Sodre had the idea to take the money down and give it to her now-unemployed staff. She told the Sun-Sentinel it was "worst-case scenario money."

Volunteers have spent the last few weeks cleaning the bills and taking out the staples. Sodre says they've scraped together about $10,000. The owner is letting people guess the exact number for a dollar donation through Monday, April 20. Whoever gets the closest will win a $100 gift card.

Hott Leggz is hoping to begin collecting new dollar bills when the dining room re-opens after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

