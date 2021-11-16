'I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing' | Doctor resigns from Houston Methodist after being suspended

Dr. Mary Bowden resigned from Houston Methodist after the hospital said she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media.

HOUSTON — A Houston doctor has parted ways with Houston Methodist before ever admitting a patient.

Dr. Mary Bowden resigned from Houston Methodist after the hospital said she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media. Dr. Bowden was suspended last week. In a series of tweets, the hospital said she was spreading “dangerous misinformation (about COVID-19 on social media) which is not based in science.”

Bowden, an ear, nose and throat doctor, is now defending herself.

The tweets

Bowden said she was suspended last week after the hospital learned she planned to only treat unvaccinated patients at her private practice. She said it's a policy change she isn't enforcing and said it was to prove a point that unvaccinated patients shouldn't be treated differently.

"I never closed my doors. I was open seven days a week during the pandemic. I’ve tested over 80,000 people for COVID. I’ve treated over 2,000 people for COVID. I’ve tried to stay ahead of COVID. I have tried to be proactive in treating my patients. I’m not dangerous. I’m not doing anything dangerous. For them to paint me that way is ridiculous," Bowden said. "I will continue to see any and all COVID patients. I would never turn away someone with a life-threatening illness. But for the routine ENT stuff, I was going to prioritize the unvaccinated."

Bowden tweeted in opposition to vaccine mandates and in favor of treating some COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin, which is a drug federal health officials said has not been proven safe and effective in treating the virus.

"If someone has an illness, they have an illness. What difference does it make if they have been vaccinated? You’re going to treat them. It’s like saying you’re a smoker, we’ll put you in the back of the line for treating your lung cancer. That’s not the way it goes in medicine," Bowden said.

Houston Methodist Hospital's statement

This past Friday, Houston Methodist posted the following series of tweets about Dr. Bowden:

"Dr. Mary Bowden, who recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.

"These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients.

"Despite what she has posted, Houston Methodist does not and will never deny care to a patient based on vaccination status.

"Dr. Bowden, who has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, is spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science.

"Furthermore, Dr. Bowden has told Houston Methodist that she is vaccinated, as required of all physicians who practice at Houston Methodist."

Treating patients

Bowden said she will continue to treat patients the way she believes is right. She said she's helping people and treatment plans differ between each patient.