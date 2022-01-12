x
Coronavirus

Girl under 10 years old confirmed as Houston's youngest COVID victim, city health department says

The little girl had underlying health conditions and died in October.
Credit: TCH

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department says the city's youngest person to die from COVID-19 has been confirmed.

According to them, the little girl was younger than 10 years old and had underlying health conditions. She passed away in mid-October. 

The health department said genome sequencing didn't identify which COVID variant she was infected with. They also can't share much more information about her due to privacy laws.

"The death of a child under any circumstance is heartbreaking," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "On behalf of the City of Houston, I extend my condolences to the girl’s family during this unimaginable time of grief."

The little girl died less than a month before COVID vaccines were approved for children between 5 to 11 years old.

