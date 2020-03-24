NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Coastal Bend shelters are working tirelessly to help our neighbors dealing with homelessness through our current pandemic.

Patty Clark, the CEO Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, spoke with 3News about their mission to free communities from hunger and homelessness. Unfortunately we still face those issues even during this COVID-19 crisis.

Q: What precautions has Corpus Christi Metro Ministries taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities?

A: Residence who have lived with us either in our Rainbow House or our Rustic House are staying on campus. We are taking everybody's temperatures when they get up in the morning, or at 4:30 in the afternoon, or when they return from work in the evening. What we have done in our Rainbow House with women and children and aged-out foster women, we have rooms that we can sleep four, but right now we have given everybody single occupancy."

Q: How can Corpus Christi Metro Ministries assist people who are newly experiencing homelessness due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

A: Our cafeteria remains open. We are committed to serving our lunch and dinner meals Monday through Friday. When we have to fully close our cafeteria service we have a tent, table, and chairs on our adjacent property we will pass out meal bags, meal kits for that meal to anybody who is hungry and they can go across and sit at the tent and table and chairs and eat."

