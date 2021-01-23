How more awareness of sanitizing, wearing a mask lead to a drop in flu cases in the Coastal Bend

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the flu in Nueces County in 2021. This time, last year, there were 537.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Cases of COVID-19 infections are on the rise, and while we continue to stress taking extra precautions to stay safe, there is a silver lining: the number of flu cases have decreased dramatically in the Coastal Bend.

"It is a significant difference between what we had last year," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, medical expert of the Health District.

There are 23 confirmed cases of the flu in Nueces County as of this year. This time, last year, there were 537.

Dr. Chris Bird of the COVID-19 task force said, it's important not to get the flu and COVID-19 confused because there are a few things that make them different like how quickly COVID-19 can spread versus the flu.

"It's just less contagious, it's less transmissive and we're already doing so much to prevent it's spread by preventing the spread of COVID," said Dr. Bird.

He added, the Coastal Bend was more than prepared to take on flu season, and this is because residents also wanted to prevent getting COVID-19.

"Everybody's wearing masks when they go outside, everybody's washing their hands or sanitizing after they go into a store, everybody's trying to social distance," Dr. Bird added.

Dr. Onufrak said flu shots are still available to get, but with COVID-19 vaccines making its rounds throughout the community, here's something to keep in mind:

"You should definitely still get your flu and vaccine shot. Just not at the same time right now."

They said we've done a great job at keeping our flu numbers down and if we keep them down and get our shots, less people will be infected.

