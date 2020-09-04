CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 has affected many of our lives, especially those working on the front line. Healthcare workers across the country are being forced to make difficult decisions every day. For Rachel Wildman, her job is not just difficult, it is heartbreaking.

Rachel is a labor and delivery nurse in Midland, TX. This is her first year being a registered nurse.

"I graduated in May, which is kind of funny cause they say your first year of nursing is always the hardest, and this is a whole new twist to that statement," Rachel said. "I feel like I'm trained enough to handle it, and I'm healthy and well."

Rachel is not only a nurse, but a mother to her daughter Layla. Due to the virus, Rachel made the decision for Layla to go with her father in Houston as a precaution.

"My little girl, I have her at her dads house in Houston, which is many hours away just because I don't wanna bring the virus to her," Rachel. "I can't imagine how that would feel as a mother and a nurse to not be able to help in that scenario."

Rachel, like many other first responders and healthcare workers, is having to take care of herself, her family and her patients.

