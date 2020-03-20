TYLER, Texas — The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Donald Trump Wednesday, guarantees paid sick, family, and medical leave for workers at companies with 500 employees or less.

With concerns of coronavirus causing employees around the country to fear the prospect of having to stay home for weeks should they catch the virus, Congress and President Trump passed the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Consisting of the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act, the new law requires certain provisions to employees at smaller companies where these benefits may not always be available.

Lane Norvell is in charge of human resources as the Executive Vice President of Operations at Feliciano Financial Group in Tyler. He says he thinks this law will provide a big help to Americans who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the legislation is something that was a good start,” said Norvell. “There's a significant amount of [Americans] out there that are going to be provided time away for either quarantine or for diagnosis, for just finding out you know that they need to protect themselves and take the appropriate action to do so.”

While the act provides guaranteed time off to care for family, it includes an exemption for companies with fewer than 50 employees, should the requirements cause them to go out of business.

Norvell says this will allow more businesses to stay in operation. He adds that Feliciano Financial falls into the smaller than 50 category, and they have already begun to pay their people to stay home before the passage of the Coronavirus Response Act.

“We're definitely less than 50, but we have been very supportive of our people. Anybody that's got any anxiety we of course are supporting them and we're being overly conscientious about protecting personnel," Norvell said. "Even just caring for their kids, we have completely supported that and of course, have completely paid our people."