Dr. Is In: How the heart holds up when COVID is in play

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to discuss the heart condition of long-term COVID patients, and how a vaccine can prevent this damage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the pandemic goes on, we've started to see just how COVID-19 affects patients long term. One of the more perplexing results? Heart damage.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition this morning to discuss how patients are affected by this symptom.

In many cases, patients with no prior heart conditions develop them after severe COVID infections. They may notice shortness of breath or blood pressure complications.

Check out the interview with Dr. Surani for more information.

