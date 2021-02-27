Employees from Alice, Orange Grove, Premont and La Gloria school districts received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

ALICE, Texas — Editors note: The video above is from Friday, February 26.

Saturday morning employees from multiple school districts received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Alice High School.

Alice ISD teamed up with Community Action Corporation of South Texas to vaccinate 300 Alice ISD employees as well as employees from Orange Grove, Premont and La Gloria school districts.

For more information about vaccinations in the Coastal Bend, click here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.