ALICE, Texas — Editors note: The video above is from Friday, February 26.
Saturday morning employees from multiple school districts received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Alice High School.
Alice ISD teamed up with Community Action Corporation of South Texas to vaccinate 300 Alice ISD employees as well as employees from Orange Grove, Premont and La Gloria school districts.
For more information about vaccinations in the Coastal Bend, click here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: Where water boil notices have been lifted in the Coastal Bend
- H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm
- 'Assembly Required': Corpus Christi native stars next to Tim Allen and Richard Karn in new History Channel show