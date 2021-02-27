x
Hundreds of school district employees in the Coastal Bend receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Employees from Alice, Orange Grove, Premont and La Gloria school districts received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

ALICE, Texas — Editors note: The video above is from Friday, February 26. 

Saturday morning employees from multiple school districts received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Alice High School.

Alice ISD teamed up with Community Action Corporation of South Texas to vaccinate 300 Alice ISD employees as well as employees from Orange Grove, Premont and La Gloria school districts.

Credit: Alice ISD

