NUECES COUNTY, Texas — At the regular city-county health briefing, Health Director Annette Rodriguez stressed that if you do receive a negative test result for the virus, it doesn't mean you are immune to it. You can still get it.

"That means at the time the sample was collected, you did not have the virus in your system," Rodriguez said. A negative test does not mean you are immune to the virus, it simply means you did not come across the virus at that time and were not infected with COVID-19 at the time you were tested."

Also today, during a live interview at six o'clock, City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3News that even though the city will end up losing between $14M - $21M in revenue mostly from sales tax losses, the city is still in a relatively good financial shape. He said they probably won't have to resort to layoffs or furloughs of employees as many other cities around the state have done.

