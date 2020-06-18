NUECES COUNTY, Texas — After other Texas county judges from Bexar and Hidalgo imposed new rules regarding the use of face masks for businesses in their area, 3News spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales on if and when something similar could come to Nueces County.

"I believe that's a good opportunity for us to look at, so what we've done is downloaded that order, gave it to our county attorneys and they are working on preparing a draft for me to review today and that means I'll get a chance to see what that does look like in Nueces county language. That doesn't mean that's where we'll go definitively but it's where I start," Canales said.

However, like with anything, there's a refined process to this.

From there, she explained she'll get on the phone with the governmental affairs office and ask them to let her know where other commissioners weigh in. Before she issues any order, she stressed the importance of checking in with other mayors within the county, stakeholders, commissioners, legislative delegation and large and small businesses alike.

"Right now, my head is wrapped around the verbage of allowing businesses to be able to mandate masks. Once San Antonio did that, H-E-B said OK we're going to mandate masks. So, I think it's a tool in the tool box of businesses, and if I can give that tool to them, I'm inclined to lean in that direction," Canales said. "This is a very interesting way of balancing what I think are our two interests: one, giving businesses the option, the choice to be able to mandate masks and also gives me the opportunity to say, 'if you don't want to go to those businesses that are mandating you don't have to go.' But I believe we want to keep businesses opening and I know we do because that keeps jobs moving forward."

Canales told 3News she believes she can make a firm decision by tomorrow, Friday 19.

"I know that I can craft an order by tomorrow that will be good for our community, but I won't do it until I get that chance to discuss with everybody."