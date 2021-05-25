Immigrant boy under 10 fighting cancer, liver disease dies from COVID-19 in Nueces County

City officials said the boy was from Honduras and was admitted into Driscoll Children's Hospital on April 28.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Nueces County Public Health District announced that an immigrant child from Honduras has died as a result of COVID-19.

City officials said the boy was under the age of 10 and was admitted to Driscoll Children’s Hospital on April 28. Officials said the boy developed a fever on May 11 and then tested positive for COVID-19 via a Polymerase Chain Reaction.

Officials said the boy was also suffering with cancer and liver disease.

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.

The Health District reminds anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Currently, anyone ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are many locations within Nueces County where anyone who is eligible can receive the vaccine. The Health District has seven days a week vaccine clinic located at La Palmera Mall, and it is open anytime the Mall is open. No registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.