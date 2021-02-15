Inclement weather postpones first dose vaccine shipment and clinics

The Health District says they may receive vaccines on Wednesday, February 17.

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District has been notified by the State it will not receive its allocated first dose vaccines on either Monday or Tuesday due to the inclement winter weather.

The Health District says they may receive vaccines on Wednesday, February 17 for this week.

The Health District will provide updates on upcoming vaccination clinics for later this week which are being contemplated for Saturday and Sunday.

4,000 pre-registered residents will be eligible for vaccinations. The drive thru clinics later this week will be by appointment only.

