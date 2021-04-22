India passes US for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Medical experts say spike has been so dramatic in the past few weeks, people are dying before they can get test results.

India announced it had more than 314,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, passing the U.S. for the most cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

India also set its own record for deaths in a single day with 2,104, Reuters reported.

India nearly passed the U.S. in total coronavirus cases last October. But then the paths of the two nations diverged, with the U.S. starting a massive fall and winter spike while India dramatically decreased its cases -- reaching lows of less than 10,000 cases for a couple of days in February.

However, India has seen a dramatic spike in April, going from 81,000 cases on April 1 to its new record Thursday. India hit 100,000 daily cases for the first time on April 4 and crossed 200,000 on April 14, according to Johns Hopkins data.

People are being infected faster than they can be tested.

“This time, infection is spreading so fast that people are not getting time to get medicines. Many people are dying before we can get a test report,” said Dr. S K Pandey of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Many have blamed politicians for allowing super-spreader events such as mass gatherings to take place.