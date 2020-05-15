NUECES COUNTY, Texas — All of these local coronavirus numbers can get confusing. We have a closer look at the county's infection rate and what the spike over the last few days means for you.

We have been following the numbers as Texas began to reopen May 1. Up until this week, the new cases remained low and in flux.

Monday, we saw double digit numbers with 15 positive cases - the highest single day of COVID-19 recorded in Nueces County. Tuesday, 27 new cases were reported and then we went down to 12 new cases Wednesday.

So what happened? It all goes back to what officials say are two outbreaks reported in our area.

The first was at Dismas Charities Inc., a halfway house in downtown Corpus Christi. The second at STX Beef - a processing plant in Annaville.

Out of those 15 cases Monday, 10 were from Dismas, five from the general public in Nueces County. Tuesday, all 27 cases were from STX Beef. On Wednesday, out of the 12 new cases, eight were from the plant.

Even when you take out the cluster, we are still seeing an increase.

Another reason we have seen our numbers increase is that there are more options to get tested. Average daily testing is now at 200 tests per day which was much less previously.

The addition of community partners like the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation and the Texas National Guard help with frequent testing.

Experts say there needs to be a 14-day trend of decreasing numbers before taking the next steps to reopen Texas.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: