Second infusion treatment center for COVID patients opens in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Richard Borchard Fairgrounds is where one of five state rapid infusion treatment centers is located.

Now, Nueces County has had to open up an infusion center in the parking lot of the old Memorial Hospital because of the surge in demand for the treatment.

The Director of our Public Health District, Annette Rodriguez, said the center has been swamped with people seeking the medical treatment.

So, they’ve opened up an overflow facility at Memorial.

The difference in the two places is that at the state site, you will be given an infusion IV treatment that lasts an hour. At the new Memorial site, you will get four separate injections.

"People are noticing that they are sick," Rodriguez said. "I think they’re getting nervous about it and they are trying to stay out of the hospitals because they’ve already been there and been turned away so again I think people need to be calm.”