INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is asking businesses, residents and visitors to voluntary wear face masks in public.

According to their Facebook post, if voluntary compliance is not achieved, the Ingleside Mayor can change the emergency declaration making it mandatory for all to wear face masks.

They are urging everyone to wear face masks to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: