Is the Coastal Bend getting closer to herd immunity? Here's what health experts say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever since the talk of COVID-19 vaccines, the conversation of herd immunity followed. Bringing light to topics like when and how it can be achieved. Pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani said there are two ways a community can reach this.

"Either you get an infection and recover, and your body has the antibody to fight against the virus if it comes back again. The second way is you get the vaccination where you get the vaccine in your body from the antibody," said Dr. Surani.

Here in the Coastal Bend, Dr. Chris Bird with the task force said, since thousands of folks are getting vaccinated every week:

"About 1 in 6 people have received at least one dose and that translates to about 18% of the population. In terms of people with two doses, it's about 1 in 8 or 12% of the population of the Coastal Bend."

He added, the Coastal Bend is quicker in vaccinating people than other places in Texas.

"We're among one of the highest regions of Texas in terms of the percentage of the population being vaccinated," said Dr. Bird.

They said with thousands of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 combined with thousands more people who are vaccinated, this community is taking big steps towards herd immunity.

But the work can't stop there to full achieve this.

"There's not enough vaccinations and immunity right now that's out there to control COVID on its own," Dr. Bird added.

That's where we step in.

Dr. Bird said, if we continue wearing our mask until more people have the antibody, the sooner the Coastal Bend will be on the other side of the pandemic.

