Twenty-five. That's about how many hospitals are in San Antonio.

Sixty-two. That's roughly how many San Antonio doctors Wilhelmina Peragine said she had to call before one agreed to help.

"It definitely was not ideal," she said.

New York City is home for Peragine but the once-bustling city is now the epicenter for the deadly coronavirus. This is why the mom, who is currently 9 months pregnant, left for San Antonio, a city with fewer cases and close to her in-laws.

"It's a really hard time for everyone and it's especially surreal maybe bringing new life into the world," she said.

For days Peragine made calls trying to track down a doctor willing to help deliver her baby.

"Every single person said they don't take people beyond 36 weeks and that they were wary of me coming from New York, which I understood," she said.

But that didn't stop the progression of her pregnancy, so she got her insurance company involved.

"But still the answer was no," she said. "So I think we reached about 62 before a doctor at a community health center said they'd be willing to see me."

An answer that brought a welcomed relief but also some frustration

"It just highlights how broken our medical system is," she said. "This crisis just highlights all of these fractures in society."

Health economist Joe Antos expects that will be the case.

"There will be changes the way healthcare is delivered," he said as he stressed insurers will have to adapt.

"They’re going to have to change their business practices to broaden the scope of how they pay, under what circumstances they pay and to promote more efficient healthcare that really works for the average consumer," he said.

Changes that can't come soon enough for a woman ready to turn her family of three, safely into four.

"I really hope that we can remember to prioritize this when all this has resolved," Peragine said.

