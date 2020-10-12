"It's always better to be six feet away than six feet under"

Going into the winter break, experts said just like Thanksgiving, keeping away from mom and dad's house this year might be the best bet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How we behave this holiday break will almost certainly shape what the beginning of 2021 will look like when it comes to this pandemic.

3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez shared the safe practices we must continue in the Coastal Bend in order to fight COVID-19 while sparing our loved ones any loss.

Chrstimas is about family gatherings, parties, and lots of hugs. However, that behavior has been considered 'unsafe' by medical experts during this pandemic.

Just a few weeks ago, the Coastal Bend took a step in the right direction for Thanksgiving following CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, Dr. Salim Surani warns the worst is not behind us.

"This would be the most challenging Christmas we've had our lifetime"

Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi COVID Task Force warns: the ball is on our court.

He said it is up to us to sacrifice 'social gatherings' this holiday so we can stay ahead of COVID-19.

"The virus is easy to protect. It behaves very consistently. The thing that's hard to predict is how people are going to behave," said Dr. Bird.

Going into the winter break, experts said just like Thanksgiving, keeping away from mom and dad's house this year might be the best bet.

Dr. Surani said for the first time in a long time he could not spend the day with his dad on his birthday.

But it was okay, because he shared his hugs and laughs through a screen.

"My dad was so happy because he never had seen so may great grand kids and grand kids and family members from different parts of the world," said Dr. Surani.

He added, our family members are counting on the choices we make this Christmas and new years.

"It is always better to be on Skype rather than having visits with your family member on Skype or Zoom in the ICU. It is always better to be virtually eating than having a tube and attached to life support and you're not able to eat. It's always better to be six feet away than six feet under"

The experts added, if gatherings absolutely need to happen it is best to have them outside where you can social distance and continue to wear that face mask.

