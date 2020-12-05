FALFURRIAS, Texas — In Falfurrias tonight, a jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos says that the employee was asymptomatic.

"Friday we were notified that one of our employees, he works at our jail, tested positive for COVID-19," Judge Ramos said.

The only way they found out he was positive is because the county asked all their employees to be tested. The results came in Friday afternoon and by that evening the jail had been thoroughly disinfected.

Brooks County also plans to test all 20 of their current inmates starting tomorrow and continue to follow guidelines to protect everyone in the unit.

That employee who tested positive is actually a Duval County resident. Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz says officials from both counties are keeping in touch and the public should be secure in the knowledge that each and every case is scrutinized and handled accordingly.

"As a result of research and data collection we have some very specific guidelines from CDC and jail standards, and we follow them," Judge Ramos said.

"We are constantly on phone, 'What are you doing with regard to these situations? How are you reacting and addressing these issues?" Judge Saenz said.

The only way to fight this pandemic is with knowledge and personal accountability.

"In order to effectively combat this virus we have to pay attention to those who have the experience, knowledge and education above all else," Judge Sanez added.

"This is not about fear, it's about being responsible for one another."

