ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Commissions on Jail Standards has issued a directive suspending all jail visits until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The notice, issued on March 13, says the suspension will be in place until the disaster declaration from Governor Abbott has been lifted or the governor's office terminates the suspension.

TCJS says attorney visitation should still be allowed if possible, though attorneys should be screened before entering a facility.

You can read a full release of what will be impacted by the state of emergency by clicking here.

