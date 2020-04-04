SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio is asking retired medical soldiers for their help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release posted to the JBSA's communications website, it was announced that the Army is currently looking for the following medical specialties:

Critical care officers, 60F

Anesthesiologist, 60N

Nurse anesthetist, 66F

Critical care nurse, 66S

Nurse practitioner, 66P

Emergency room nurse, 66T

Respiratory specialist, 68V

Medic, 68W

"The U.S. Army is actively seeking retired officers, non-commissioned officers, and other Soldiers to assist with COVID-19 pandemic response efforts," officials said in a statement.

More than 14,000 retired soldiers have already shown interest in returning to active duty after the Army reached out to more than 800,000 requesting their assistance.

Former active and Army Reserve Soldiers who have been retired for less than five years must meet the necessary certifications and eligibility criteria before returning to service, officials said.

For more information, visit the JBSA website here.