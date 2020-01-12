Jim Hogg County ISD offering COVID-19 tests to students, staff

The district is taking part in a new statewide program to give school districts across Texas supplies needed to conduct COVID-19 testing.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — As coronavirus cases across South Texas continue to surge, school districts are working to prevent an outbreak in the classroom.

The Jim Hogg County Independent School District is taking new preventative measures. They are using specialty funding from the Texas Education Agency to help pay for rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

"We are in a very close collaborative partnership with our County, our County Judge, so every Friday we've had testing," Jim Hogg County ISD Superintendent Dr. Susana P. Garza said.

The district is taking part in a new statewide program offered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Department of State Health, and the Texas Education Agency, to give school districts across Texas supplies needed to conduct COVID-19 testing.

"It's a nasal swab, and we secured 779 tests, so our goal is to test our students this morning who are face-to-face, and staff," Garza said.

The district applied for the tests through the TEA , which funds the supplies necessary to offer the tests to the district.

"We did a staggered entry for our students and staff," Garza said. "We set up our gymnasiums at our campuses and our staff is in full-on PPE."

The district was able to test over 600 students and staff members. The tests were administered to students at parents' request, and Garza said most families support the program.

"We cannot mandate that someone test," Garza said. "It's on a voluntary basis."

Garza said other smaller districts should participate in the program because supplies are readily available.

"Smaller communities need to take advantage because that's a big chunk of your population in some of these smaller communities," Garza said.

The district plans to continue testing on a regular basis, and with a vaccine on the way, things will hopefully be back to normal very soon.

"We miss our kids," Garza said. "We know it's been a difficult time for everyone, and we look forward to the day when we can welcome all our kids back."

