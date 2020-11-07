Jim Wells County's coronavirus cases continue to rise

Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Patrick Thomas spoke with the 3News on how the county is managing this situation.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County's coronavirus positive cases continue to rise. Yesterday, the county reported 18 new cases, bringing their total to 260.

"A lot of responsibility falls on the citizens to follow the orders, and we're doing our best to follow the different orders that come from the governor and be sure that our community follows it as closely as possible," Chief Thomas said.

Thomas said that with surrounding rural communities such as neighboring Duval County relying on the medical facilities in Alice, he and other Alice officials have been working closely with the entire Coastal Bend to coordinate efforts and procedures.

