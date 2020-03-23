Major League Baseball is suspended until who knows when. The NFL season doesn't start for another 5 1/2 months. FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck doesn't have much to do these days. So, he's offering to do play-by-play of your life at home. He hopes people who get a narration will make donations to charity.

"While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!" Buck tweeted Sunday.

Buck added that all the submitted videos that he voices will be posted online. All he asks is that those who get their life narrated will donate to a charity during the quarantine.

Fox Sports' Joe Buck is pictured before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"Even if it’s a dollar. Send something!" Buck said. He said he is donating to the St. Louis Community Fund, but he did not specify which charity people had to make their own donations to.

Buck gave a preview of what to expect when he posted a video of his wife, Michelle, in some tough negotiations with their son, Wyatt.

Several people have already posted their submissions, hoping Buck steps up to the mic for them. It seems everything is on the table.

Somebody asked Buck to do play-by-play of a baby being baptized.

There's the compilation video of girls who are doing soccer drills, only with toilet paper.

A kid put together an obstacle course inside his home.

There's a dog and cat in a staredown -- that is until the cat launches at the dog.

This was an intense ping pong match which included a diving shot for a point.

Maybe a new Olympic event? A slow-motion dive over the back of a couch.

Some backyard softball from a 3-year-old.

An impressive softball toss-and-catch drill in a basement. But it wasn't complete without the blooper reel.

