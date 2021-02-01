Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine waiting for approval from the FDA

Dr. Jacqueline Phillips tells 3News that the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine is in the process of getting emergency use authorization.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “There is another vaccine in the process of getting emergency use authorization and this vaccine is a one dose and you’re done,” said Dr. Jacqueline Phillips Chief Medical Officer at the Amistad Community Health Center.

Dr. Phillips is talking about the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine.

This vaccine is in the process of getting emergency use authorization by the FDA.

DR. Phillips says because the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is only one dose the distribution process should move faster.

“We have 13 hundred doses, so we have to coordinate 13 hundred appointment the first time and 13 hundred appointments for the second dose, so it’s hard,” said Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips says it will be especially ideal for our smaller counties in the Coastal Bend.

“That would be an ideal vaccine to bring to some of these outlying areas where the coordination of getting those two doses,” said Dr. Phillips. “Because you need two doses right now with the Pfizer and the moderna vaccine to get an immunity.”

The clinic did receive 1,300 doses of the moderna vaccine and have been distributing them to their healthcare workers as part of the first tier of vaccine distribution.

“We’re still heavily focusing on our tier 1A however, we have been able to vaccinate some tier 1B primarily patients that are already established at Amistad,” said Dr. Phillips.

With a potential third vaccine Dr. Phillips continues to share this message to try and prevent the spread.

“We are targeting to get everyone vaccinated, so the most important thing to do right now is to continue social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, following all of the CDC guidelines to avoid spreading infection or getting infected,” said Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips also says once they can vaccinate the general public and those that are not health care workers, they will provide that information and we will keep you updated.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.