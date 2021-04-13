How Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine distribution pause will impact the Coastal Bend

Mayor Paulette Guajardo says the distribution pause will impact the future of the 'Help our Homeless' vaccination program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says the recommendation coming down from the FDA and CDC to stop administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine creates a small set back towards achieving herd immunity for the Coastal Bend.

“This vaccine is one and done we were looking forward to saying all these people are completely vaccinated with the one dose just for the hopes that we can get closer to herd immunity, so we do worry,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says vaccine clinics and vaccination efforts will continue just like they did before Johnson and Johnson was in the picture.

“We’re accessible here, at ABC, at Richard Borchard and we’re running all three simultaneously which takes a lot out of our staff but we’re willing to do it for our citizens,” said Rodriguez.

According to Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, future vaccination programs for the City of Corpus Christi like the ‘Help our Homeless’ program could see a setback.

“You know we had planned to use the J&J vaccination for it as that is an ideal of one-shot vaccine for our homeless population,” said Guajardo.

Guajardo says her team is working with organizations that serve the homeless population to help move forward with this program, even without the help of the one and done Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We are working with them to see what day of the week and what hour of the day is best for us to go once we are able to move forward,” said Guajardo.

Even if it’s unknown what vaccine will be used, Guajardo says vaccinations for the homeless population will still happen.

“Should that come back it would help us more, it would help helping our homeless, it would help that program tremendously but like we’ve done everything else we will figure out a way to get them vaccinated regardless,” said Guajardo.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.