Johnson & Johnson no longer on pause, how will this impact the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CDC and FDA have now lifted a nationwide pause on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was set aside earlier this month when concerns were raised about blood clots in a few of the patients who go the shot. So, how will this impact the Coastal Bend?

Initially, 6 women were found to have suffered severe blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Jonson shot. The CDC and FDS then took time to review cases and the vaccine.



The recent update shows a total of 15 cases with severe blood clots near the brain. All of the women were between the ages of 18 and 59 years old.



“They did decide to continue with the Johnson and Johnson vaccination because the benefits do outweigh the risk, so the benefit of reducing COVID transmission, reducing hospitalizations, that's the most important part,” said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the local health district.



Health officials like Dr. Onufrak say the 15 cases are out of about 8 million Americans vaccinated.



“It shows that our process works, that our scientific community medical community it, you know we are vigilant, we're hyper vigilant, and the process works,” said Dr. Onufrak.



Dr. Onufrak says while they know some community members have expressed doubt towards the shot, they did have others still asking to get the shot during its suspension.



“The sooner we can get to herd immunity, the better,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Now the City-County Health District is preparing to begin redistributing the Johnson and Johnson shot to those who want it.



“We'll most likely start distributing it next week, just waiting for the official word we did get the official word from the CDC,” said Dr. Onufrak.

