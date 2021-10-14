Study shows Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may be better off getting Moderna, Pfizer booster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a National Institute of Health study, those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more protected from COVID-19 if they get a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot.
The study on mixing and matching vaccines included more than 450 adults and showed that those who originally received the J&J vaccine received a better immune response if they got a different booster.
Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to explain the study and mix-and-match vaccines. Watch the interview in full above.
