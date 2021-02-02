SA Stock Show and Rodeo going ahead despite Judge Wolff's request to postpone

In a letter to rodeo organizers, Wolff pointed out that Austin canceled their rodeo, which wasn't scheduled until March.

SAN ANTONIO — On the same day Fiesta was postponed, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo asking for the annual event to be postponed. Rodeo officials, however, say their event will still go on as planned.

"I was hoping by this time we would be in much better shape than we currently are with respect to COVID-19," Wolff wrote. "While we are having some success in bringing down the number of infections and people in the hospitals, local health officials remain concerned. It will take us several more weeks to control the spread of COVID-19 and to significantly bring down hospitalization."

Wolff went on to share local statistics about 1,400 people still be infected each day. He also expressed concern about the recent detection of more dangerous variants in the U.S.

In continuing his plea, he pointed to Austin's decision to cancel their rodeo next month and Houston's rodeo being postponed.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo's communications and public relations manager Lauren Sides responded to news of the letter, releasing this statement:

“The safety of our rodeo athletes, patrons and volunteers is of utmost importance to our sporting event that raises funds to help educate the youth of Texas. The precautionary measures we are implementing during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo not only adheres to, but also exceeds current local and state health guidelines.”

The scaled-down event will occur in the Freeman Coliseum with requirements for face coverings, social distancing and temperature screening.

Sides said expect thermal sensors, biodefense systems to reduce microorganisms, air purification, disinfecting, sanitizing, pod seating and a cutback on vendors.

Wolff ended his letter saying, "The decision to move forward is your decision; just realize the difficult situation you will face in enforcing compliance and the risk that doing so presents. If you continue with your event, I would encourage you to follow the guidance issued by our local public health officials to make the event as safe as possible for all attendees."