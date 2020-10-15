Karnes City ISD suspends school after several staff members test positive for coronavirus

All campuses and buildings will be closed for the next two days for deep cleaning.

KARNES CITY, Texas — All Karnes City ISD district campuses and buildings will close for the next two days following a coronavirus outbreak among the district's staff.

In a letter to district families, superintendent Hector Madrigal said several staff members had lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The district did not release the name of the individuals.

The district says they notified the local health department, which has begun contacting individuals who were determined to be in close contact with the infected staff members.

The district's schools and offices will be cleaned while school is out. Classes will resume on Monday, October 19. Extracurricular activities are also suspended until Monday.

The district says anyone in their community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact a doctor; those with lab-confirmed cases are asked to notify the district's school nurse by calling 830-780-2321.

Read the full letter below:

October 14, 2020

Dear Parent or Guardian,

In keeping with Karnes City ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families and staff, that there are several staff members who are lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals.

The local health department has been notified, has begun a case investigation and have/will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals. We do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned.

In order to provide a deep cleaning, the KCISD, will close all district campuses and buildings for the next two days. All classes and normal activities will resume on Monday, October 19, 2020. All extracurricular activities will be suspended until Monday, October 19, 2020.

Any of the following symptoms may indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

- Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

- Sore throat;

- New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

- Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

- New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

If you are a member of the KCISD community and begin experiencing any of these symptoms we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the KCISD community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school nurse by contacting 830-780-2321.

Thank you,

Hector Madrigal