NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As the stay-at-home order continues, we know it can be tough to navigate this new normal with our kids. Even we, the grownups, are unsure of what's going on, but honesty is one of the most helpful things we can practice at this time.

"Kids can handle, depending on their development, they can handle bits and pieces of this information, as long as it's delivered in a way that's calm," Dr. Jennifer Gerlach with the Department of Counseling and Educational Psychology at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said.

Being shut-in, not going to school, not seeing friends, living this new normal is definitely not normal. Dr. Gerlach says. The worry that grown-ups are experiencing isn't lost on kids, but you can talk about what's going on.

"Parents, I know, it's a time of great anxiety and uncertainty, and fear and you can have these conversations with your kids about how you're feeling and how they're feeling," Dr. Gerlach added.

Communication, sharing of facts, and yes, admitting that the grownups are scared and frustrated can go a long way to easing the tension that is building in so many of our homes. Helping others is also a good thing.

"Turning some of this anxiety into something productive.. you know, maybe we send care packages, or do random acts of kindness," Dr. Gerlach said.

Kindness, something we could all use in this uncertain time.

"Once kids see this is bigger than me, they can get that, they can really understand that," said Dr. Gerlach.