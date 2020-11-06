INGLESIDE, Texas — Kiewit Offshore Services in Ingleside recently experienced a confirmed case of COVID-19. Representatives from Kiewit sent a letter to all of their employees, notifying them of the situation.

Since then, the company said they have taken the steps to ensure everyone's health and safety; industrial hygienists have guided them through sanitizing and deep cleaning any impacted areas.

Representatives said they also have conducted contact-tracing on site and have asked those who may have had contact with the affected employee to self-quarantine.

Statement from Kiewit:

We continue to implement and follow our COVID-19 management protocols based on guidance from the CDC, state health organizations and leading medical experts.

This includes detailed social distancing and hygiene practices for on and off the job, providing PPE for COVID-19 prevention, changing how and where we meet, reconfiguring work crews, and more rigorously sanitizing and cleaning the job, vehicles and shared equipment, among other actions.

We remain fully committed to keep employees and the community safe while fulfilling our obligations as essential operations for our clients.

