Kingsville ISD temporarily suspends football activities after a student-athlete tests positive for the coronavirus

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville ISD has reported that a student-athlete from Henrietta M. King High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. The district said the student is believed to be asymptomatic and will be required to self-isolate.

School leaders said Gym 2 at the high school will also be closed for 24 hours so crews can deep clean and sanitize the area.