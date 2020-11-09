x
Kingsville ISD temporarily suspends football activities after a student-athlete tests positive for the coronavirus

School leaders said Gym 2 at the high school will also be closed for 24 hours so crews can deep clean and sanitize the area.
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville ISD has reported that a student-athlete from Henrietta M. King High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. The district said the student is believed to be asymptomatic and will be required to self-isolate. 

School leaders said Gym 2 at the high school will also be closed for 24 hours so crews can deep clean and sanitize the area.

In a notice sent out to parents, the district said they are working to schedule a round of COVID testing for their athletes. Contact tracing is also being done at the high school to contact others who may have been exposed.

