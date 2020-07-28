Kleberg County Commissioner Zaragoza 'Shorty' Salinas dies from coronavirus complications

The City of Kingsville will have all flags flown at half-staff to mark Salinas' death.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County commissioner Zaragoza 'Shorty' Salinas passed away earlier this morning due to coronavirus complications.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid posted on Facebook that Salinas was an amazing individual and will truly be missed.

The City of Kingsville will have all flags flown at half-staff to mark Salinas' death.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

For the latest updates on Hurricane Hanna, click here.