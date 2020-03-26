KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — To combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Kleberg County announced a stay-at-home order for the county beginning March 27th 11:59 p.m. until April 8th 2020.

At the moment there are 0 cases of the coronavirus in Kleberg County. The county has received 12 COVID-19 test results, all of which are negative.

"If people will follow the rules, regulations, and guidelines set out by the CDC and the Governor's Office, the sooner we will get back to our normal lives," said Mayor Sam Fugate.

