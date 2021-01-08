Surge in COVID-19 cases leads to hospital bed shortage in Kleberg County, disaster declaration issued

According to Judge Rudy Madrid, a surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a hospital bed shortage.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid announced a disaster declaration has been issued after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to a hospital bed shortage.

According to Judge Madrid’s Facebook post, Spohn Hospital Kleberg informed him of a “severe increase in COVID-19 patients and a severe shortage in bed availability.”

Judge Madrid says he is requesting immediate assistance from the state and FEMA to help supplement staff and essential ventilation equipment that is vital to open more areas within Spohn Hospital Kleberg.

“Even more importantly, traditionally we can rely on Corpus Christi, Hidalgo, San Antonio to transport these patients but they are backlogged as well,” said Madrid. “So that right away raises red flags for me. In Kleberg we are unfortunate we have additional wings we can open if need be, if we have the equipment and staffing.”

Judge Madrid says he will stop at nothing and has already begun working with TDEM to streamline a request through FEMA to help secure funding that will acquire contracted healthcare staff that will meet Kleberg’s demand.

