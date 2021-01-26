Kleberg County hoping to vaccinate all residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks

“Bear with us here in the next couple of weeks we’re gonna get through all of those targeted groups,” said Judge Rudy Madrid.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County commissioners met Monday and on their agenda was an update on COVID-19 distribution efforts in the county.

County Judge Rudy Madrid says they’re still working on vaccinating those who fall under tier 1a and 1b. According to the judge over 7,000 folks in the county fall under that 1b category not to mention the law enforcement, fire rescue and health care workers. The county is hoping to soon have everyone who falls under the 1A and 1B category vaccinate.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid says the county is hoping to soon have everyone who falls under the 1A and 1B category vaccinated.

“I did our math and based on the amount of vaccines Kleberg County has given out, HEB, Walmart, Spohn Hospital, we’re over halfway done with that targeted group," said Madrid. "Give us a couple more weeks and we should eradicate them all.

Judge Madrid says the county is hoping to get everyone who falls in the tier 1A and 1B category vaccinated in the next couple of weeks.

“Bear with us here in the next couple of weeks we’re gonna get through all of those targeted groups,” said Madrid.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.