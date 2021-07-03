Kleberg County Judge authorizes vaccination sites to distribute vaccines to anyone over the age of 18

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid announced on Saturday that the county has enough vaccines for their 1A and 1B populations.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — As distribution across the state continues the Texas Department of State Health Services has yet to define the next group in line for the vaccine.

However, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid announced on Saturday that the county has enough vaccines for their 1A and 1B populations and because of that, he is authorizing vaccination sites to gives shots to anyone over the age of 18.



The State Health Department is expected to announce the next group within the next week.

