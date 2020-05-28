You must register to get tested: contact the mobile testing teams at (512) 883-2400 or register here.
Kleberg County Testing
Location: 501 Santiago Park Lane, Kingsville, TX 78363.
Time: Thursday, May 28, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
