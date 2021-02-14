CHRISTUS Spohn Kleberg moves second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to inclement weather

The Pfizer Second Dose Vaccine Clinic has been moved to Thursday, February 18 at 8:00 a.m.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Due to inclement weather, CHRISTUS Spohn Kleberg will have to move the Pfizer Second Dose Vaccine Clinic to Thursday, February 18 at 8:00 a.m.

The clinic was originally scheduled for Monday, February 15.

Here’s what you need to know about the clinic:

No registration or appointments necessary.

Drive Thru in front of the hospital.

This is a combined second dose Clinic only, for those who received their first dose of PFIZER at Spohn Kleberg on January 25 and January 18.

Please bring your vaccine card for entry.

