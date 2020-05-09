Kleberg County: Unreported coronavirus cases, deaths boosts the County's total

The influx in numbers stem from a disconnect between the state and the County when reporting numbers.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County has announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, raising the area death count to 29.

Officials have six active cases to report, with 14 removed from isolation, decreasing the active case count to 130.

In addition to those numbers, Region 11 has notified the County of 223 previously unreported cases, raising the cumulative count to 902.

Region 11 did not have a range of dates for those cases, but gave assurances all individuals involved were notified and none remain in isolation tonight.

Also, there was testing on Friday and it will continue on Saturday at the JK Northway Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.