La Palmera mall clinic sees influx after CDC greenlights COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Currently, Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for children between the ages of five and eleven.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One day after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) gave the greenlight to allow children as young as five to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, health professionals right here in Corpus Christi began administering the kid sized doses.

The vaccine clinic located at the La Palmera mall was a popular place for parents to bring their kids to get the life saving shot.

Brothers Ignacio and Marcus Rodriguez were among the first to receive the kid dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine for their age group.

The brothers' grandmother, Patty Rodriguez said she was ready to get her grandchildren vaccinated due to the risks associated with not doing so.

"We both have underlying conditions," Rodriguez said. "We couldn't wait for this, the schools are dangerous, there's so many cases I didn't want them to come home and give it to us."

Currently, Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for children between the ages of five and eleven. Clinical Director of the Public Health District Dr. Kim Onufrak said performing clinical trials was essential to coming up with the vaccine for children.

"Less of a dosage, really based on age, because of the maturity level of your immune system the older you get, you can get a higher dose. That is the reason why we do vaccine trials. Effective and safe at the same time," Onufrak said.

While the vaccine clinic at the mall proved to be one of the busier locations, it's not the only option.

According to Onufrak, their are other locations around the Coastal Bend where parents can take their children to receive the shot.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.