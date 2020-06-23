Lack of understanding keeps some from participating in COVID-19 contact tracing

Health officials say a lot of people don't understand how it works and that makes them hesitant to participate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Contact tracing has proven to be a really important step in helping stop the spread of the virus but some worry about privacy issues related to the practice.

Currently participating in contact tracing efforts is completely optional.

Health officials say a lot of people don't understand how it works and that makes them hesitant to participate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to emphasize that Texans must remain cautious and for some, that might mean taking that content tracing call from the health department.

Here's how it works…

When someone tests positive for COVID-19 the health department will ask for a list of people they have been in contact with.

Those people will then get a phone call from a contact tracer to let them know they may have been exposed.

“Human behavior is driving this so contact tracing is important because people are still moving around,” says Ronald Fisher, who works closely with the contact tracers for the City of Port Arthur.

While it doesn't happen too often he says some people won't cooperate because they think it's a scam.

Last month Johns Hopkins University launched an online course to explain how contract tracing works.

Some people take it simply to learn about the process.

“People write in things like ‘my uncle died of covid, and I really wanted to fight back and now I’m taking this course, and it really has a lot of meaning for me because I can help people stay alive.’ And so that's really what fundamentally public health is about and that's why we're really pleased to offer the course,” says Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health

It also helps certify those who want to become contact tracers themselves.

“It's really more about the desire to help fight the coronavirus, help reach out to people in your community to keep them health and the people that they care about healthy” says Dr. Sharfstein.