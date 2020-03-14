Editor's note: The video above explains what 'flattening the curve' means in fighting coronavirus

Some Texas lawmakers are requesting the Texas Education Agency eliminate STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year due to coronavirus concerns.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, State Sen. Beverly Powell and State Rep. Rafael Anchia are among the legislators who have requested the TEA cancel the STAAR test this year.

The move comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune, the federal government waivers for standardized testing. We should know more about what Texas will do next week.





Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Coronavirus risk factors

Risk factors for COVID-19 appear to include:

Recent travel from or residence in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 as determined by CDC or WHO

Close contact with someone who has COVID-19 — such as when a family member or health care worker takes care of an infected person

Coronavirus prevention

Although there is no vaccine available to prevent infection with the new coronavirus, you can take steps to reduce your risk of infection. WHO and CDC recommend following the standard precautions for avoiding respiratory viruses: